Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tighten noose around holders Central Punjab

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tightened noose around holders Central Punjab on the second day of their fourth round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

The credit of KP’s domination goes to off-spinner Sajid Khan (4-20) and tail-ender Khalid Usman who hammered superb 92 not out to provide a solid lead to his side.

In response to Central Punjab’s first innings total of 158 all out, KP resumed their innings with the overnight score of 61-4 and were bowled out for 236 in 81.3 overs, gaining a 78-run lead.

Khalid, who is more popular for his left-arm spin bowling, did a terrific job with the willow when his team needed, scoring unbeaten 92, hitting ten fours and four sixes. Khalid faced 141 balls during his vital 170 minutes of stay at the crease. Khalid added 73 runs for the seventh wicket association with allrounder Kamran Ghulam who chipped in with a solid 43 off 115 balls. Dir-born Kamran struck one six and six fours in his fine knock. Adil Amin, who was batting on eight on Friday, fell for 22 which came off 61 balls and had four fours.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood (3-41) and spinner Bilal Asif (3-107) were the star bowlers for Central Punjab. Left-arm spinner Ahmad Safi Abdullah got 2-41 in 16 overs.

After conceding lead, Central Punjab were gasping at 65-5 in their second innings. They still need 13 runs to clear the first innings deficit.

Ahmad Shehzad (21) and Ali Zaryab (19) failed to bat for long. When bails were drawn, Saad Nasim was batting on 14 and with him at the other end was Mohammad Saad on three.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who had taken 4-56 in the first innings, grabbed 4-20 in 11 overs.

At NBP Sports Complex, Balochistan were folded for 418 in 124.3 overs in their first innings after resuming at 257-5 against Northern.

Ayaz Tasawar, who was batting on 14, went on to score 71, having hit 11 fours from 107 deliveries. He added 66 runs for the sixth wicket stand with Bismillah Khan who chipped in with 38 off 67 balls, striking seven fours.

Ayaz then added another 94 in the seventh wicket partnership with Kashif Bhatti who struck 54 off 68 balls, hammering one six and five fours.

Mohammad Talha used long handle, hitting 22-ball 30, smashing three sixes and two fours.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali got 4-129 in 46 overs.

In response, Northern were struggling at 196-6 in 50 overs at stumps.

Faizan Riaz hammered 78 off 109 balls, striking 12 fours and one six. At one stage, Northern were gasping at five for three. Faizan together with Asif Ali (36) added 68 runs for the fourth wicket stand to reduce the pressure. Asif hit six fours and one six from 45 balls. Faizan then shared another 66 for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Nawaz who scored 39 not out. Nawaz had hit four fours from 78 balls.

Nawaz added 57 for the sixth wicket stand with Hammad Azam who scored 34 off 62 balls, smacking six fours.

Left-arm medium pacer Taj Wali and spinner Kashif Bhatti got two wickets each.

At National Stadium, Sindh were bowled out for 383 in their first innings after starting the day at 289-4 against Southern Punjab.

Omair bin Yousuf, who was batting on 129 on the first day, fell for 153, hammering 15 fours. He faced 253 balls. Asad Shafiq, the skipper, lost his wicket for 141. He had retired hurt on Friday. Asad struck 18 fours in his 241-ball superb knock.

Saad Ali hit 33 off 66 balls, smacking four fours. Leggie Zahid Mahmood got 4-84 in 21.5 overs.

In response, Southern Punjab reached 148-2 at stumps in their first innings. Zain Abbas was batting on 75 and with him at the other end was Saif Badar on 27.

After losing Mukhtar Ahmad (2) cheaply, Zain added 81 runs in the second wicket association with Imran Rafiq who fell for 42 off 105 balls. He hit one six and five fours in his solid knock.

Zain then shared 56 for the third wicket unbroken stand with Saif Badar. Zain had struck ten glorious fours in his 141-ball unfinished knock. Medium fast bowler Tabish Khan got 2-43.