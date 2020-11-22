Islamabad used to a most-secure city of Pakistan with a low rate of crimes. However, over the last two years, the number of crimes reported in Islamabad is rising at a shockingly rapid pace. From snatching to burglary, almost all kinds of crimes are rampant in the capital city. Since their house and other valuable items are unsafe, the people are constantly under fear.

A major reason for rising crimes is unemployment-induced poverty. If the government wants to put an end to these crimes, it should identify the root cause of this issue and deal with it. It should take adequate steps to resolve the problems of unemployment and poverty. Also, the government should order the police and other security forces to come up with a plan to safeguard the life of every citizen.

Seemab Akhtar

Islamabad