PDM rallies

The federal government, amidst a surge in coronavirus cases, has banned public gatherings of more than 300 people. It has also warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to avoid holding the public rally in Peshawar. But the PDM is reluctant to accept any restrictions from the government and has said that it will hold rallies as per its schedule. Tensions between the government and the opposition continue to rise with each passing day. The PDM is of the view that these restrictions are being imposed to stop the opposition from holding protest rallies against the government’s allegedly fake mandate and its total failure to overcome the astronomical prices of essential commodities which directly affect the people across the country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had also formed a committee to negotiate with organisers of the PDM and brief them about the impending threat of the second wave of the deadly virus, but to no avail. Both the parties should act maturely and avoid creating any chaos and unrest in the country.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai