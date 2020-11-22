close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
November 22, 2020

Going to the IMF

Newspost

 
November 22, 2020

The PTI-led government is of the view that the country’s economy is on the right track. If the economy is performing well, why is the government going to the IMF? Going to the programme means that the government will have to impose harsh financial decisions that will make the lives of ordinary citizens even more difficult.

If the government is confident that its policies have resulted in strengthening the economy, there is no point in going back to the IMF and take loan on harsh conditions.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat

