Challenges ahead

The Covid-19 outbreak had devastating effects on the economy of developing countries like Pakistan. In our country, so many people lost their jobs after the countrywide lockdown resulted in the permanent closure of so many small businesses.

The people who were already struggling to meet their expenses are now dealing with the challenges posed by rising inflation. If the virus continues to wreak havoc in the country, it is feared that Pakistan will go through even more challenging economic crisis.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran