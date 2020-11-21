Youth dies in celebratory firing

GUJRANWALA: A youth died in a celebratory firing in Rahwali, Gujranwala, on Friday. Reportedly, a mehndi function of Naeem Arif was underway when his friends started firing in the air and a bullet hit 16-year-old youth Abdul Karim, who died on the spot.

Police have registered case against groom Naeem Arif and his friends Muhammad Khalil, Haroon and Abdul Sattar.

YOUTH DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A youth died in a road accident here in Jamke Chatha, Gujranwala. Amjad was travelling on a bicycle when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.