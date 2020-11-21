close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

Youth dies in celebratory firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A youth died in a celebratory firing in Rahwali, Gujranwala, on Friday. Reportedly, a mehndi function of Naeem Arif was underway when his friends started firing in the air and a bullet hit 16-year-old youth Abdul Karim, who died on the spot.

Police have registered case against groom Naeem Arif and his friends Muhammad Khalil, Haroon and Abdul Sattar.

YOUTH DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A youth died in a road accident here in Jamke Chatha, Gujranwala. Amjad was travelling on a bicycle when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan