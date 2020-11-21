Gilani accuses govt of using malicious tactics against PDM

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani Friday accused the government of using malicious tactics to prevent the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from holding meetings.

Talking to reporters at a workers convention, Gilani said President-elect Joe Biden will bring relief to the Muslim world.

He said during the tenure of his as prime minister, there was not a single political prisoner in jail. He said all allied parties are mobilised for the PDM rally. He urged the government not to arrest political workers who want to attend PDM rally. He said the government has increased number of tests to show as Covid-19 is very serious. He said if the meeting was not permitted, they would hold it at any cost. He said peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan.