Oman envoy vows freedom of expression guaranteed under law of state

ISLAMABAD: Al Sheikh Mohammed Omer Ahmed Al Marhoon, Oman ambassador in Pakistan, has maintained that the renewed renaissance led by rulers of the State Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, accords importance to the freedom of expression guaranteed by the basic law of the state’s article.

In a chat on 50th National Day of his country, the envoy reminded that the law of the state’s article provides security to the individuals of society, freedom of expression either through speaking, writing or other means. “This has been reaffirmed by the Sultan, who said that the State is founded on grounds of freedom of speech, justice and equality of opportunities where people’s dignity, rights and liberties are preserved.”

The ambassador of Oman said that his country supports values of tolerance, justice equality and the settlement of conflicts in accordance with the United Nations charter and rules of the International Law. “This enhanced the Sultanate’s regional and international status and made it a lighthouse of peace and security.” The ambassador paid rich tribute to father of Omani renaissance, the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, who sculpted the Arabian edifice from scratch. Sultan Qaboos passed away on 11th of January this year.

The ambassador revealed that to answer the wish of the nation, Oman Defence Council opened the last letter of the late Sultan who recommended installing Haitham Bin Tarik as the Sultan of Oman due to (what the late Sultan perceived as) traits that qualify him to shoulder the responsibility.

Ambassador Al Sheikh Mohammed Omer Ahmed Al Marhoon said that electronic census of population, residences and establishments due to be held next month. “The Sultan has urged all to cooperate and interact positively with the census procedures so that it could achieve its desired objectives.”

“The outcome of the e-census will cover all aspects of developmental planning.” Ambassador Al Shaikh Al Marhoon recalled that to provide means of decent living for Omani citizens amid adverse global economic conditions, a job security system law has been promulgated by Royal decree. About empowerment of women, the ambassador said, “We all have to ensure that women get their full rights guaranteed by law, including their right to work side by side with men across all sectors to serve their country and the society.” The ambassador said that last month, the Sultan conferred the Order of Royal commendation on a number of Omani women. The Order was presented by Honorable Lady, the Spouse of the Sultan, at a ceremony at Al Baraka Palace last month.