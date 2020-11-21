close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

Man shot dead for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

KASUR: A man was shot dead in Noorpur Canal locality for ‘honour’ on Friday. Shafique doubted that Bashir had illicit relationships with his daughter. On the day of the incident, Shafique and his accomplices opened indiscriminate fire at Bashir, leaving him injured critically. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he died.

MAD DOG MAULS WOMAN: A mad dof Friday mauled a woman near Bhagiana Khurd,Allahabad. Seeman Bibi was working near her house when a mad dog bit her.

Latest News

More From Pakistan