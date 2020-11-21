Health worker shot dead

OKARA: A health department employee was shot dead on Friday. Rai Mushtaq and his family members were traveling in a car when near village Claire Kalan some assailants intercepted the vehicle. They attackers dragged Mushtaq out of the car and shot him dead. Reportedly, Mushtaq had contracted second marriage and this issue became a dispute between two families. Hujra Shah Moqeem police registered a case.

WOMAN, 3 DAUGHTERS KIDNAPPED: A woman and her three daughters were abducted on Friday. Reportedly, accused M Boota and his accomplices abducted the wife of Ahmad Yar and his three daughters..