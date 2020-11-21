600 traders booked for besieging MC offices

BUREWALA: Police Friday booked some 600 traders in three different cases on charges of besieging offices of Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Model Town police Burewala booked more than 70 nominated and 500 unidentified traders under the provisions of damaging government property and holding employees hostage.

Those who are booked include Markazi Anjuman Tajiran president Muhammad Jameel, Bhatti, Vehari president Haji Irshad Ahmad Bhatti, Rao Khalif Ahmad, Seth Muhammad Iqbal, Mian Sajid Zaffar, Zaffar Kuddo, Chaudhry Rafique, Malik Binyamin, Mubarak Ali Cheema, Muhammad Shakeel, Mirza Javed, Munir Ahmad, PML-N MNA’s son Usama Ahmad, Minority Wing leader Nazir Ahmad Randhawa and others. Burewala Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kamran Bashir said the MC Burewala owns more than 1,400 shops in Burewala which have been put up for auction as rent of about 600 shops in these 1,400 shops has not been paid for almost twenty years. He said last day so-called business leaders besieged the MC building and held officials hostage and threatened of dire consequences.