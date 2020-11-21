Punjab bans indoor weddings until Jan 31

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday imposed a ban on indoor weddings and all types of large-scale gatherings and allowed such ceremonies in open spaces only under related SOPs.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab issued a notification in this regard.

P&SH Department Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Usman said that no more than 300 people would be allowed in public gatherings at outdoor ceremonies while SOPs would have to be implemented in open space ceremonies. He added that it would be mandatory to cover the face in public places.

The ban has been imposed under Sections 4 (c), 5 (1) (e) and 5 (1) (f) of the Punjab Prevention of Epidemic Diseases Ordinance will last until 31 January, 2020.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare requested people to support the Punjab government.