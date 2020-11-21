Woman, grandson shot dead

SIALKOT: A woman and her grandson were shot dead in two incidents on Friday. According to police, on Thursday night Qadeer and his eleven-year-old son Sahil travelling on a motorcycle rickshaw when two bandits opened firing at them near village Pakki Kotli. As a result, they both sustained critical injuries and were removed to hospital where Sahil died. Meanwhile, Khursheed Bibi, the mother of the injured Qadeer, was found dead at house in village Burj with deep wounds at her head. Muhammad Nawaz, father of Qadeer, told police that his son had contracted second marriage with Rahat Bibi about six years ago. He said when Rahat Bibi was asked to limit her objectionable activities she threatened them of dire consequences.