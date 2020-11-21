Punjab transfers Rs 2b to health uplift budget

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday transferred Rs 2 billion non-development Health Department budget to the development budget for the completion of four major ongoing schemes of the health sector.

The transfer of additional funds for the development schemes is a major effort of the Finance Department in the wake of COVID-19 as putting extra burden on the budget was not possible. Further, to meet shortage of teachers in backward areas, an internship programme is being started in schools after colleges. Comprehensive planning is being done for development works in Faisalabad. The principle approval of the schemes recommended by the local governments is a link in the same chain.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht while chairing the 46th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development here on Friday. Other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, Chairman Planning and Development Sheikh Hamid Yaqoob and secretaries of relevant departments.

More than 15 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting. The Home Department was sanctioned additional 5,330 constable posts and recruitment for PMP and BM vacancies in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The inclusion of a non-officio member was also approved. The establishment of a BHU in the Paplan Tehsil and Cardiology Ward Schemes in the Arifwala THQ in Pakpattan were included in the development programme for the current financial year on the recommendation of the Health Department. The Special Education Department was directed to start the construction work of the Special Education Centre at Vehari along with approval of funds for fencing of land allotted for the Sports Complex in Sheikhupura.