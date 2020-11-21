National Youth Council on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to establish National Youth Council under his command.In his message to the youth, the minister said it was a good news for them, as it would help them to formulate policies by their representatives.

He said the prime minister had spent his life in struggle for the betterment and welfare of the youth.

The council would consist of 50 youths who would be selected from across the country through a transparent and merit-based process, he added.

“The members of the council along with the prime minister will formulate policies relating to the youth,” Asad Umar added.

He said the youth had played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan as well as in political struggle of Imran Khan and asked them to apply for the membership of the council through the website of Kamyab Jawan.