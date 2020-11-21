Ashraf Ghani to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has accept Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan and it is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

After the visit of Imran Khan’s one-day visit to Kabul, the two countries have decided that their state heads will visit each other’s capital alternately to keep the momentum going.

The joint document “Shared Vision between Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to Support Peace and Stability in Both Countries and the Wider Region”, released on Thursday, if implemented will have far-reaching effects on bilateral relations.

Without naming India, the document points out that the Afghan-India relations should not be seen as a threat by Pakistan.

Pakistan has taken up several times with Kabul the fact that India is supporting several groups inside Afghanistan, including the TTP, which carried out militant attacks in Pakistan.

“That the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s posture of “multi alignment” with other countries, pursuing a number of friendly relationships, presents a real opportunity for the two countries to exploit and conversely presents no threat” reads the document.

There was realization in the document that neither country could achieve lasting peace and stability without peace and stability in the other.

“Lasting peace implies peace-making which is wholly inclusive, encompasses the whole nation, and respects a democratic constitutional order in which rights of women and men remain inalienable and protected”, reads the document.

As the Afghan peace process continues with Pakistan playing a lead role in bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table, the document states, “The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will share with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan summary of the key issues that are being discussed during the Afghanistan Peace Process”.

Both sides agreed to keep this shared vision, its commitments, and previous commitments under regular review, to ensure measurable, clear and irreversible steps towards furthering closer and more productive relations between their two countries.

“Both sides agree that timely progress to meet this vision would require close coordination, a structured dialogue, and willingness to take difficult and courageous decisions”, reads the document.

Of importance is the fact that by 15th December 2020 both countries will, “Re-energize joint intelligence services-led work on analyzing, mapping and cooperating against enemies of peace and those undermining the peace process”.