PML-N passes four resolutions

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the rising inflation and unemployment in the country, the PML-N leadership passed four resolutions in a party meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting was held to discuss the ongoing party reorganization. It was informed that the PML-N has completed reorganization of Punjab and the party leadership issued notifications of Punjab officials. PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to reorganization of the PML-N Punjab. Expressing satisfaction, Ahsan said the organizational activism of the PML-N would prove to be a milestone for politics and the party. The PML-N movement has become the voice of every Pakistani, he said.