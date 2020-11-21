CM inaugurates ‘Bahimat Buzurg’ programme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Bahimat Bazurq programme at 90 SQA and distributed cards among the elderly women.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM stated that a special fund has been set up with an initial amount of Rs2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above. Under this programme needy senior citizens will be given a monthly stipend to lessen their financial difficulties he added. The chief minister emphasised that elderly women have been particularly included in this program to make them self-reliant.