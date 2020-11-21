‘China, Pakistan need effective cooperation in agriculture sector’

BEIJING: Agriculture sector forms an important theme of CPEC whereby an effective cooperation strategy between Pakistan and China can prove to be greatly beneficial for both countries.

This was stated by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam in his remarks at a webinar, says a report published by China Economic Net.Agriculture sector in Pakistan is also an untapped potential market and industry where investment and partnership potentials are existing. For Pakistan specifically, dividends could come in the form of new export opportunities, improved technology, private investment flows and growth for local enterprises within the agri-business sector, Syed added.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong made an opening speech at the webinar and said that it is of great significance and timing as it focuses on seed industry, agricultural product processing and agricultural investment.

“We will facilitate Pakistani exports of cherry, onion, potato and other agricultural products to China, actively promote the construction of foot-and-mouth disease free zones and help Pakistan bring beef and mutton products into the Chinese market,” Nong told the webinar.Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque also addressed the event and said that Pakistan is a leading country in the production of wheat, cotton, rice, sugarcane, mangoes and milk. We are the fourth largest producer of milk. We also have a vibrant livestock sector, leather, meat and poultry production, he added.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary of Pakistani Board of Investment told the webinar that the natural resource endowments between Pakistan and China remain complementary, laying a solid basis for expanding cooperation and driving Pakistan’s agricultural progress through adopting advanced technologies in the future.