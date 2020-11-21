Retired doctor dies from corona

HARIPUR: A doctor fell victim to the fast spreading coronavirus here on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said Dr Javed Iqbal, 61, former in-charge district TB Control Centre, Haripur, and deputy medical superintendent DHQ Hospital, was admitted to the corona ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad with fever and chest infection about three weeks back.

However, according to the hospital and family sources, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday night. His body was shifted to his residence in Haripur from where his family took it for burial to his native Hajiabad village in district Charsadda. When approached, District Health Officer Dr Saifullah Khalid confirmed the report of the corona-induced death of Dr Javed Iqbal. “At least 18 corona patients have died in the district from March to November,” he added. The late physician was transferred to Haripur from Abbottabad about three decades back where he served as medical officer, deputy medical superintendent, and lately, he was in-charge of the district TB control programme.