Afghan govt, Taliban reach common grounds for peace talks

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan government and the Taliban have resolved their key sticking points that had stalled ‘peace talks’ between the parties for weeks, sources told on Friday, clearing the way for negotiations to move forward.

Reports said the talks started September 12 in Doha but almost faltered shortly over disagreements about the agenda, the basic framework of discussions and religious interpretations. Meanwhile, the sideline discussions helped negotiators to draw common grounds to go for full ‘peace talks.’ Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Taliban leader based in Pakistan told the media that "sufficient progress" had been made.

The Taliban leader further said “We are close to an announcement and initiation of formal talks and for that a joint statement will be issued soon,” saying the announcement could come in the next few days.

A second Taliban source, also in Pakistan, confirmed that both sides had agreed on the basics to begin formal talks. A third source close to the Taliban had confirmed the development.