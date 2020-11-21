Khadim Rizvi funeral prayers today

LAHORE: The local police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the funeral prayers of Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan Khadim Rizvi on Saturday (today) at 10 am at Greater Iqbal Park.

The body will be brought to the Azadi flyover in an ambulance while the people will gather at the ground for funeral prayers.

The arrangements have been finalized from Railway Station to the Azadi flyover.

The police have deputed 50 reserves, 26 SHOs, 13 DSPs and thousands of cops.

Media persons will be allowed to cover the funeral prayers and a committee has been constituted to facilitate them.

The body will be brought at 6am and prayers will be offered at 10 am. After funeral, the body will be brought back to Rehmat Ul Aalameem mosque/seminary for burial.