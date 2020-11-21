Raja Basharat urges Opp parties to call off gatherings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has criticised the opposition's announcement of holding a rally despite the escalation in corona pandemic, saying the opposition itself should realise its national responsibility and see that first of all Prime Minister Imran Khan canceled his own party meetings. Basharat was talking to the media during a visit to the Sundas Foundation.