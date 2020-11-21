close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
November 21, 2020

Raja Basharat urges Opp parties to call off gatherings

National

 
November 21, 2020

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has criticised the opposition's announcement of holding a rally despite the escalation in corona pandemic, saying the opposition itself should realise its national responsibility and see that first of all Prime Minister Imran Khan canceled his own party meetings. Basharat was talking to the media during a visit to the Sundas Foundation.

