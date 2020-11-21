PML-N passes four resolutions

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the rising inflation and unemployment in the country, the PML-N leadership passed four resolutions in a party meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting was held to discuss the ongoing party reorganization. It was informed that the PML-N has completed reorganization of Punjab and the party leadership issued notifications of Punjab officials. PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to reorganization of the PML-N Punjab. Expressing satisfaction, Ahsan said the organizational activism of the PML-N would prove to be a milestone for politics and the party. The PML-N movement has become the voice of every Pakistani, he said.

Rana Iqbal said he has found peace of mind after fulfilling this important duty. He congratulated all office-bearers and workers. Four resolutions were passed in the meeting. The first resolution was passed on the speedy recovery of Nawaz Sharif. Prayers were offered for the speedy recovery of Nawaz, saying that he is a great asset to the PML-N and the entire nation. It was said all hopes of the nation are linked with Nawaz and his narrative has become the narrative of every Pakistani.

The second resolution condemned the maltreatment by authorities with PML-N President and NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in the jail. The party demanded provision of better medical facilities to Shahbaz. Hamza has also been complaining of constant backache but he has not received proper medical facilities. The meeting demanded that Shahbaz be shifted to hospital immediately and Hamza be provided medical facilities as per his privileges.

In the third resolution, the meeting expressed concern over rising inflation. It said the prices of flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and vegetables are out of the reach of the common man. There has been a historical oppression with the lower class, it said, adding that the pace of inflation is steadily increasing while the wages of the common man have come down. The meeting said the federal government and the Punjab government have failed to provide relief to the common man.

In the fourth resolution, the meeting condemned retaliatory actions against party workers. It said the DG Anti-Corruption Punjab, under the pressure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is making false cases against PML-N leaders and workers. The meeting said the job of DG ACE is to stop corruption of government employees and the people in power but he is making false cases to suppress the opposition. The meeting demanded immediate end to retaliatory actions against PML-N leaders.