Corona patients’ tally in Khyberreaches 40

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: Health officials on Friday said that the numbers of corona patients have been on the raise as nine more persons tested positive in Jamrud tehsil, taking the total number of patients to 40 in Khyber district. Health official Shahid Khan Afridi, who has voluntarily conducted 5,000 Corona tests so far in district Khyber, told this scribe that nine more cases emerged on Friday.