Sat Nov 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

NAB to file reference against Sindh CM’s adviser, 11 others

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau would file Rs320.66 million corruption reference against 11 people, including Adviser to CM for Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani, in the Accountability Court, Sukkur, today (Saturday).

According to sources, the NAB Sukkur has completed an investigation against 11 people, including contractors and engineers of the Sindh Highways Department and CM’s Adviser Aijaz Khan Jakhrani. The NAB investigations detected over Rs320m embezzlement under the guise of maintenance of the machinery, according to sources. The NAB chairman allowed filing the reference which will be submitted in the relevant accountability court on Saturday (today).

