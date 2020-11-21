Haseena Moin honoured

LAHORE: Haseena Moin received “The Storyteller of Pakistan” – Lifetime Achievement Award. RINSTRA, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform celebrated 20 November as Pakistan’s First “Storytellers Day” to recognise and celebrate content creators, writers, bloggers, and storytellers of Pakistan. RINSTRA is the premier partner of AGAHI Awards

this year. The AGAHI Awards are Pakistan’s most prestigious and sought-after journalism recognition, as an annual award series for journalists across Pakistan and beyond. Haseena Moin is Pakistan’s most celebrated playwright. She has written several plays for stage, radio, and television, some of which have even gained international repute. She is also the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.