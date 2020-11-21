CM addresses ceremony: Usman Buzdar opens welfare plan for elderly

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated Bahimmat Buzurg Programme and distributed cards among the elderly women. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stated that a special fund had been set up with an initial amount of Rs2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above.

Under this programme, needy senior citizens will be given a monthly stipend to alleviate their financial difficulties, he added. The chief minister emphasised that elderly women had been particularly included in this programme to make them self-reliant. He termed the programme a good omen saying that he was feeling happy. The government is inching closer to the goal of the state of Madina envisioned by PM Imran Khan, he said. The establishment of the state of Madina is a long and arduous journey but I am convinced that we will succeed in achieving this important goal, he stressed.

The CM said that the Riasat-e-Madina would be an exemplary State fulfilling its responsibility towards every citizen. He maintained that the respect and service to elders was a social as well as collective religious obligation. The provincial government has started Punjab Ehsas programme to fulfill the needs of deserving elders.

Similarly, Nai Zindagi programme was launched for the rehabilitation of affectees of acid attacks and Bahimmat Buzurg is a part of Ehsas Programme, he added. It is a unique social pension initiative under Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) having no comparison in the past. The CM gave away certificates to DC Bahawalnagar and ADCs of Sialkot and Khushab for showing good performance concerning the start of Bahimmat Buzurg programme.

Vice-Chairman PSPA Ali Asjad Malhi said the programme was close to the heart of Usman Buzdar and another programme was going to be started to provide stipend, training and loan to differently-abled. The Punjab Human Capital Development Programme is the largest welfare initiative worth Rs52 billion. Monthly aid will be provided to needy elders under the Bahimmat programme.