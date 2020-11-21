China says opposes official interactions between US, Taiwan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan and will make a “necessary” response to any visit to the island by the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday. “China will make a legitimate and necessary response in accordance with how the situation develops,” Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing, without elaborating. The above statement by China was made as the cabinet-level head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, about to visit Taiwan, the island’s premier said on Friday, in what will be the third visit by a senior US official since August, drawing anger from Beijing.