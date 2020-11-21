Trump undermines democracy as he clings to power, refuses to concede defeat

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is trying to steal a free and fair election that he lost by a wide margin to President-elect Joe Biden by tearing at the most basic principle of American democracy: He’s trying to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes.

Trump’s latest escalation of his attempt to subvert the result of the election followed a string of knock-backs in the courts and after a statewide audit in Georgia confirmed Biden’s victory in the crucial swing state.

He asked state Republican leaders in Michigan to visit him Friday, hinting at a possible attempt to convince them to ignore Biden’s big win in the state and send a slate of electors to the Electoral College that backs him and not the President-elect. This follows the President’s calls to two Wayne County GOP officials, who are now seeking to take back their votes to certify Biden’s victory. Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who rampaged through an unhinged news conference Thursday, is in effect baselessly arguing that troves of Democratic mail-in ballots, many of them cast by Black voters, are illegal and that Trump has therefore won the election with room to spare.

“It changes the result of the election in Michigan if you take out Wayne County,” Giuliani said at a crowded, mask-free and delusional news conference featuring Trump’s crew of TV lawyers in Washington.

Giuliani’s team is also making absurd claims of a massive, centralized, Democratic conspiracy involving long-dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, Cuba, China, the Clinton Foundation and George Soros to throw the election. Many of Trump and Giuliani’s maneuvers seem so desperate and outlandish that they are hard to take seriously. But constitutional experts are warning that the President is already doing irreparable harm to the nation. “The problem is, he’s speaking for the President of the United States,” veteran Republican elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg told media. t still seems unlikely that Republican state legislators would simply ignore hundreds of thousands of votes cast for Biden and nominate electors loyal to Trump. It’s not clear it would be legal, for one thing. And Trump would need to cancel out Biden’s victories in multiple states to come anywhere near the 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

Many of Giuliani’s arguments, meanwhile, belong on the furthest fringes of conspiratorial right-wing media, while Trump, stung by his loss, may simply be seeking to cause as much chaos and mess as possible without any reasonable expectation he can win. CNN‘s Dana Bash and Gloria Borger, for instance, quoted sources as saying that the President, who believes that the Russia investigation dented his own legitimacy, is now trying to ruin Biden’s presidency. And in the end, the courts — and the institutional system that Trump has relentlessly pummeled over the last four years — still seem likely to hold firm against his power-hungry schemes.

But the President’s refusal to concede two weeks after the election and his attempts to undermine democracy are no less pernicious even if they fail. Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who have given the President latitude to challenge the result without mounting a credible case, now begin to look as though they are facilitating his most extreme assault yet on US democracy.