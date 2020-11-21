50 face execution in Iraq after unfair trials, UN says

GENEVA: Some 50 prisoners in Iraq face possible execution on Monday following conviction on terrorism-related crimes in unfair trials, United Nations human rights experts said on Friday.

The independent experts urged the Baghdad government to immediately halt all mass executions, noting that 21 prisoners had been executed in October, followed by a further 21 last week in Nasiriyah Central Prison, also known as al Hoot. The wave “seems to be part of a larger plan to execute all prisoners on death row”, they said in a joint statement. Some 4,000 prisoners, most of them charged with terrorism offences, are believed to be on death row in Iraq, the experts said. Hundreds of executions are imminent after their execution orders were signed off, they said. “We strongly urge the Iraqi government to respect its international legal obligations and to immediately halt further plans to execute prisoners,” said the U.N. investigators, who focus on torture, arbitrary killings and protecting human rights while countering terrorism.