‘Antimicrobial resistance as dangerous as pandemic’

Geneva: The World Health Organisation warned on Friday that growing antimicrobial resistance was every bit as dangerous as the coronavirus pandemic -- and threatened to reverse a century of medical progress. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the issue "one of the greatest health threats of our time". Antibiotic resistance happens when bugs become immune to existing drugs, rendering minor injuries and common infections potentially deadly.