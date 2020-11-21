close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
AFP
November 21, 2020

‘Antimicrobial resistance as dangerous as pandemic’

World

AFP
November 21, 2020

Geneva: The World Health Organisation warned on Friday that growing antimicrobial resistance was every bit as dangerous as the coronavirus pandemic -- and threatened to reverse a century of medical progress. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the issue "one of the greatest health threats of our time". Antibiotic resistance happens when bugs become immune to existing drugs, rendering minor injuries and common infections potentially deadly.

