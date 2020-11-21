‘Milad’ at FJWU

Rawalpindi: ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was organised in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with religious zeal in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awal to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid , the chairpersons, faculty members and students attended the ‘Milad’. Students from various departments of the university participated through Facebook and you tube live streaming in ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ started with the recitation of Quranic verses by Hajra Ilyas, student of Islamic Studies Department followed by the ‘Hamad’ by Ammara Tanveer and ‘durood’ in chorus. The participants for the ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ included Sidra Tasawar, Sabrina Bukhari, Sehr Amjad, Hira Eraj, Hadia Ibrar and Atiqa Jahangir.