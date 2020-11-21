Corona patients’ tally reaches 40 in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Health officials on Friday said that the numbers of corona patients have been on the raise as nine more persons tested positive in Jamrud tehsil, taking the total number of patients to 40 in Khyber district.

Health official Shahid Khan Afridi, who has voluntarily conducted 5,000 Corona tests so far in district Khyber, told this scribe that nine more cases emerged on Friday. However, he said, no patient was in health condition.

He said that despite risks, he was taking as a health worker he voluntarily devoted himself to go to each corona patient and take their swabs. Meanwhile, health staff took swabs of 10 staff members and students of Government Primary School Wazirdand in Jamrud after they developed Corona symptoms.