Sat Nov 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

IGP opens 9 police stations

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

MIRANSHAH: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday visited the police lines in North Waziristan and inaugurated nine police stations there.

The IGP also visited the training centre of the police, where cops were receiving training. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali, District Police Officer Shafiullah and others were present on the occasion. Later, he met the local elders at the jirga hall in Miranshah. Chief of Waziristan Malik Shah Nawaz asked the IGP to fill the vacant vacancies in the police force as soon as possible.

