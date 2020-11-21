Help sought from ulema to fight drugs

MANSEHRA: The Hazara police have sought help from the religious scholars to fight the menace of narcotics in a bid to prevent youngsters from using drugs.

“We have sent letters addressed by the DIG to the Ulema seeking their support to combat narcotics,” Faisal Khalil, Station House Officer (SHO) of Saddar Police Station told reporters here on Friday. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Range Qazi Jamilur Rahman has sought help from the clerics to prevent youngsters from using narcotics. The SHO of each police station was tasked with delivering the letters to Ulema.

“We have arrested over 2224 drug peddlers in Hazara division in the first ten months of the current year and seized over 2343 kilogram hashish but our mission could only be accomplished by sensitising people through your sermons,” read the letter addressed to the Ulema.

Faisal Khalil said the police dispatched letters to the Ulema across the district, requesting them to help create awareness among the people about the menace of drugs through their sermons. “The police would also join ulema during their sermons and awareness sessions at mosques and public places,” he said.