‘Selected’ rulers want to hide behind corona: PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary and MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah on Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold its gathering in Peshawar slated for November 22.

Speaking at a news conference here, the PPP leader from Sindh said her party would continue striving for upholding civil supremacy and the rule of law. She maintained that the ‘selected’ rulers would not be able to block the way for the opposition’s public meeting and they would not be allowed to hide behind the Covid-19 pandemic. Senator Rubina Khalid and others were also present on the occasion.

She said the PDM had held successful meetings at Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta despite the government’s threats and hurdles. The ‘selected’ rulers would not be able to stop the opposition from staging the protest and they would rid the country of the ‘inefficient’ rulers. The same rulers, she said, had termed the coronavirus a common flue but now they were trying to hide behind it.

She said though her party candidates polled the maximum number of votes in the recently held Gilgit-Baltistan election, its majority was reduced to four seats through ‘political engineering.’ Nafisa Shah said women were not allowed to exercise their right of franchise, adding that why the elections were not declared as null and void when the women did not cast votes. She said the election was rigged. Rubina Khalid said the opposition did not have any plan to block roads during the protest, but the district administration had refused to issue the no-objection certificate for holding the public meeting. She said the opposition would not accept dictatorial decisions and hold its peaceful protest.