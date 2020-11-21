Rescue 1122 imparts first aid skills to students

MANSEHRA: The Rescue 1122 has started imparting training of first aid to students in the district.

“We have started imparting First Aid training to students to educate them how they could act in case of emergency at their schools, homes or otherwise,” Hafizur Rehman, the district emergency officer, told reporters here on Friday. He said that head of the training wing, Hamad Malik, was leading the sessions being held regularly at male and female educational institutions across the district.

“Mansehra is a calamity-prone district and witnessed a great devastation in the 2005 earthquake tragedy and we want to educate students how they could extend help to their family members and other people in critical times,” said the official.

He added that the students were also being educated for the role and responsibilities of the Rescue1122 and they could dial 1122 free of cost in any emergency and for the ambulance services.