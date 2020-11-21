Three more schools closed in Nowshera over COVID-19

NOWSHERA: Three more public sector schools were closed in the Nowshera district on Friday as coronavirus continued to infect people, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah told the media 11 people were found infected with Covid-19 in the district in the last two days.

The officials said the three government-run schools were closed down in various parts of the district over the coronavirus spread. The educational institutions shut included Government Higher School in Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Government Girls Primary School at Shaidu and Government Girls Primary School in Dagai.

The officials said all three schools were closed for 10 days, adding the total tally of the schools shut in the district so far over the viral infection stood at seven. They said the number of the people suffering from Covid-19 in the district was 1,169 while eight people recovered from the virus in the last two day, putting the number of the patients recovering from the viral infection at 1,052.

The officials said as many as 11,223 people had undergone coronavirus tests in Nowshera thus far and 9,563 of them were found negative. The second wave of Covid-19 has claimed one life in the district. They requested the people to take precautionary measures such as using sanitizers, wearing facemasks, observing social distancing and avoid visiting crowded places such as bazaars and markets to protect themselves from the viral infection.