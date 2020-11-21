S Africa should not be ‘judged’ for not taking a knee: Jordan

LONDON: England bowler Chris Jordan respects South Africa’s decision not to take a knee in the forthcoming series but believes the action does have an impact in the fight against racial inequality

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher revealed this week that his team do not intend to perform the act of solidarity ahead of the three international T20 matches and three one-day internationals.

Barbados-born Jordan says racial inequality remains a pressing matter among England’s diverse squad and he is “open minded” about finding ways to tackle the issue.

“This situation is very individual. I think that a lot of real honest work going on around the matter will be done in private,” said Jordan, who has taken 63 wickets in 52 T20 appearances for England.

“If that’s what they (South Africa) as an organisation believe in then I don’t think it should be judged from any point of view. It’s their personal decision.”

South Africa, whose players may wear black armbands to show support in the fight against gender-based violence and in memory of coronavirus victims, took a knee at the 3TC Solidarity Cup charity exhibition match in July.

Boucher said taking a knee was “not something that we have to continue to show” but stressed that his team must embody inclusive values.

Asked if the protest gesture, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, still has an influence, Jordan replied: “Yeah, 100 per cent.”