Impose fines

The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country. Opposition and government rallies are also in full swing in the country.

The people are not taking the virus seriously at all and are not following SOPs. In markets, buses, wedding halls, passenger trains, no precautions are being taken. Even police officials are also seen carrying out their duties without masks.

The authorities have failed to implement SOPs. It seems that the government is ready to take any solid steps to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In India, the government has imposed a fine of INR2000 ($27) for not wearing a mask and has also imposed a night curfew in most cities. India has taken a number of concrete steps that have led to a decline in Covid-19 cases over the past week.

The government of Pakistan should also take serious steps to reduce the prevalence of coronavirus in the country. Like India, Pakistan can also impose a curfew in major cities. Offices should remain open until 3pm. Those who do not wear masks should be fined Rs 2,000. Heavy fines should also be imposed on transporters who allow passengers without any mask.

Meher Azeem Hakro

Islamabad