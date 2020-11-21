Going virtual

The Covid-19 outbreak has changed the dynamics of the entire world. Distance learning is the new normal in the post-pandemic world. Virtual learning was already common in developed countries. In Pakistan, the people took some time in embracing the concept of distance learning.

Now that the pandemic has restricted our movement, it is good that the education sector has adopted technologically advanced methods to ensure that an academic session of students isn’t disturbed.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur