Unbreakable Pakistanis

In a recent talk show, an analyst insulted the country’s poor and accused them of being sell-outs. I’d like to ask the analyst the following questions: When has the will of the people of Pakistan prevailed in this country? When have they been involved in the decision-making process? In our country, the powerful elite, having had enjoyed fruits of power, usually abandon this country and get settled in foreign countries. These people are never held accountable for their abuse of power.

The people of Pakistan will remain loyal to the country in good times and in bad. Pakistan is a country where the poor and the middle class pay a huge amount of money in charity donations. Their children who are employed abroad send their savings to their families living in Pakistan. On the other hand, the elite are busy buying assets in Dubai, Canada, the UK, the US, Australia, etc. Can these analysts not see this bitter reality?

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore