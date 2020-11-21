Ending child abuse govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday the creation of a violence-free society and ending child abuse was one of the present government’s priority areas as the future of Pakistan lied with the children.

In his message on the Universal Children’s Day, he reaffirmed his pledge for protection of child rights in the country, enabling them to become productive members and citizens of the society and the state.

He said: “Children are the most precious resource of any nation and the sole guarantee for its future. The government is fully determined to ensure rights of children, particularly inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security as envisaged in the United Nations Convention.”

Khan said Pakistan joined the world community in celebrating the Universal Children’s Day as an occasion to reaffirm commitment to the fundamental principles of its Constitution, United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and United Nations Convention.

He mentioned that the government had initiated various programmes to ensure protection of children’s rights in the country, adding a National Commission on the Rights

of Child – having the representation of a girl and a boy—had been set up, which monitors their rights situation in the country.

The Prime Minister said the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 had been enacted for the protection of missing and abducted children.

The Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 and ICT Child Protection Act, 2018 had been enacted to provide care and protection to children, he added.

“The manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provides for enhanced focus on childhood nutrition, child-friendly learning environment, educating the children, promoting early screening and interaction for children with disabilities,” he said.

“The government has also initiated programmes like healthcare for all, transforming education and unleashing the potential of the youth,” he added.

Moreover, Khan said, the expansion of social safety net — providing clean drinking water and tackling climate change — was also among the priority areas, while a caring system for people with special needs was also being created.

Besides, the rule of law and economic justice were being ensured by undertaking various measures, he added.

The Prime Minister said the government was constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country and accordingly taking all possible appropriate measures in collaboration with provincial governments and development partners to mitigate its adverse effects on the people.