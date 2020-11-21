Egyptian envoy lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security were discussed, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army chief said Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed brotherly relations and emphasised the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.