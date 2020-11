Aqeel, Muzammil, Ushna and Sara storm into finals

LAHORE: Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza and ladies number one Ushna Suhail and Sara Mahboob made their way into the finals of the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Courts Tennis Championship 2020 at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore.

On Friday, 20 matches were played on the 6th day of the championship.

In men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel beat M Abid 7-6, 6-2, while Muzammil beat Mudassar Murtaza 2-6, -2, 6-3.

In ladies singles semifinals, Sarah beat Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-4, while Ushna beat Noor Malik 6-1, 6-2.

In ladies doubles semifinals, Sarah Mehboob/Noor Malik beat Mariam Mirza/Sheeza Sajid 6-2, 6-1, while Esha Jawad/Hania Navaid beat Zahra Suleman/Maleeha Khalid 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.

U-18 semifinals: M Shoaib beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-0; Semi Zeb beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

U-12 semifinals: Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Roman 4-2, 4-1; Ahtesham Humayun beat Haniya Minhas 4-2, 5-3.

U-10 semifinals: Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-2, 1-4, 10-5; Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail Aftab 5-4, 4-2.