Nadeem gives credit to PM for revival of cricket at Minto Park

LAHORE: Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, former president Lahore Regional Cricket Association and former member PCB Governing Board, said on Thursday that the credit for revival of cricket at Minto Park (now renamed as Iqbal Park) goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The complete cessation of cricket activities at the historic ground was causing problems for the cricketers and the sport alike. With fewer opportunities to play cricket, a large number of youngsters were turning to negative activities due to the closure of Minto Park.

“In these circumstances, I personally requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to resume cricket activities at Minto Park. As a cricketer, the Prime Minister issued orders to resolve the issue immediately. Abdullah Sanbal, Kamran Lashari and current Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman held several meetings to revive cricket activities at Minto Park,” he added.

“Minto Park has given Pakistan many captains and great Test cricketers. In the past, hundreds of youngsters used to play cricket here in the morning and in the evening. With the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket will once again be played in the historic grounds of Minto Park,” he said.

“There is room for three practice pitches. At least six clubs can practise on these. The decision will give dozens of cricketers in the area a chance to populate the playing field instead of engaging in negative activities.

“Three practice pitches are less than what is required but it is still better than having the park closed,” he said.