Kamran Afzal helps Central Punjab fold Sindh for 174

KARACHI: Spinner Kamran Afzal took 7-56 to enable Central Punjab to fold Sindh for 174 in their first innings on the opening day of their sixth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the TMC Ground on Friday.

Faraz Ali single-handedly guided his team to a respectable total by scoring 100. Faraz hammered eight fours in his 179-ball feat.

In response, Central Punjab were in a much better position as they were 122 without loss in 22 overs.

Mohammad Akhlaq hammered 74-ball 75 not out, striking seven sixes and four fours. Mohammad Imran was batting on 46. Imran had struck one six and four fours in his 59-ball knock.

At the SBP Ground, Balochistan were bowled out by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 225 in their first innings.

Gulraiz Sadaf remained not out on 59 which came off 131 balls and had four fours and one six. Shahbaz Khan struck 38 off 77 balls, hammering five fours.

Spinner Asif Afridi got 4-58 in 25.5 overs. Pacer Abbas Afridi claimed 2-39 in 15 overs. KP were 34 without loss in response at stumps.

At the KCCA Stadium, Waqar Hussain blasted 114 to enable Southern Punjab to post 325-5 against Northern in their first innings which is restricted to 83 overs as per rules.

Waqar hit eight fours and one six from 208 balls. Ramiz Azam struck 72 not out, smacking four fours from 114 balls. Mohammad Basit made 57 off 88 balls, hammering eight fours while Anas Mustafa chipped in with 42 off 59 balls, hitting seven fours.

Medium pacer Salman Irshad was the pick of the bowlers with 3-81.

Northern were 24 without loss at stumps.