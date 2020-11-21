Fast start powers: Popov to 64 at Pelican Women’s Championship

TAMPA, Florida: Sophia Popov rolled in five straight birdies on the front nine for a career best 18-hole score of 64 and a two-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour’s inaugural Pelican Women’s Open.

The reigning British Women’s Open champion began her dynamic birdie run on the fifth hole seizing the opening round lead in a LPGA event for the first time in her career.

She finished with six birdies and a 29 on the front nine at the Pelican Golf Club in Tampa, Florida.

“I felt pretty confident coming into the round. The way it usually happens is that you’re not thinking, and I think that’s what was happening,” she said of her 29.

“The putter was pretty hot and I wanted to keep giving myself chances. I felt comfortable on the greens.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the streak, but looking back I saw my scorecard on the leaderboard and was like, ‘Wow, that’s even better than I anticipated.’”