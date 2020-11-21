IMC to unveil 2021 Corolla

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) is geared to introduce a fresh look to its flagship Toyota Corolla, the Corolla X Package, expected to roll out in January, a statement said on Friday. Despite being the most competitive locally-produced vehicle, Corolla offers top of the line performance and safety features, it added.

While Pakistani consumers today have many available choices, Toyota Corolla has stood the test of times. It has wide popularity owing to the brand’s promise of quality, durability, reliability and high resale value.

The new Corolla X Package, 2021 model has aggressive styling, appealing to a large audience. Available in Altis 1.6 and 1.8 variants, the new model sports an all-black interior along with passenger seat belt warning, EC mirror and an appealing cosmetic body kit change.

IMC is expected to shortly commence booking and unveil the new price simultaneously, it added. Around 40 percent of the OEM RSP comprises government duties and taxes, ie, 30 percent Customs duty, 7 percent ACD, 17 percent GST, 7.5 percent FED and WHT up to Rs150k. No doubt, Toyota is Pakistan’s most loved automobile brand with Corolla enjoying the top slot in terms of sales volume with close to 750,000 units sold to-date. It has been the No 1 selling car in the Asia-Pacific Region and the fourth highest selling car in the world for many years, it added.